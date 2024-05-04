Policeman rescues kitten stuck behind car wheel in New York

Cameras caught the moment an NYPD officer rescued a kitten from behind a car wheel in Brooklyn.

The officer could be seen laying down underneath a parked car reaching inside, before pulling out a tiny black and white kitten who had gotten stuck.

The kitten appeared healthy, and was passed back to his owner.

Lieutenant Johnston has 31 years with the NYPD and 17 years in the 83rd Precinct.

The video has since been viewed over 20,000 times on social media.