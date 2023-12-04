Mother’s K-pop hack wakes daughter up for school

A mother has devised a clever hack to wake her K-pop fanatic daughter up for school in the morning, footage from 30 May shows.

Phitsanu Chaem Phakwaen, from Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, came up with the idea to play Blackpink’s song “Flowers” when her half-asleep daughter Mango, 4, has to be up early.

Phitsanu said: “Mango is very sleepy and stubborn in the morning, so I have to wake her up using this method all the time.”

Footage shows Mango copying the Blackpink choreography as she slowly wakes up.