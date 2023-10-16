The Las Vegas Sphere has transformed into a giant pumpkin ahead of Halloween.

The new $2.3 billion ball-shaped venue, which is now open to the public, hosts the world’s largest LED screen.

The structure measures at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, making it the world’s biggest spherical structure.

The exterior of Sphere has 1.2 million LED lights, each consisting of 48 individual diodes capable of emitting 256 million different colours.

The venue has a capacity of 18,000 people and will host live events such as film screenings, concerts, and sports events.