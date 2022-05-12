Astonishing footage captures lions and rhinos in rare stand-off

Astonishing footage captures a pride of lions in a stand-off with rhinos in South Africa.

The extremely rare encounter took place just outside Kruger National Park and begins with a pack of predatory lions lounging on the dirt track, close to four rhinos.

As the large beasts turn away, one big cat charges toward the group but backs away when the imposing rhinos turn back around and stand their ground.

According to the owner of a Kruger National Park retreat, any encounter between rhinos and lions has only been seen twice in six years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.