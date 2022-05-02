Louis Theroux joins TikTok referencing his viral rap in first video

Louis Theroux has joined TikTok just as his viral rap is still trending, and even gave a nod to it in his first ever video.

A remix of the rap from Weird Weekends back in 2000 has been doing the rounds, as the journalist transformed into an unlikely hip hop star.

In the new clip, Theroux can be seen walking down the street with swagger to the tune of 'my money don't jiggle jiggle', prompting chaos from fans who can't wait to see his upcoming content.

