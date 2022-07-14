Swarm of bees take over busy pedestrian crossing in Manchester

Locals were left shocked when a swarm of bees covered a pedestrian crossing in the middle of Manchester.

The insects swarmed in their thousands after the queen decided to pitch on the crossing light at the junction of Cross Street and King Street.

Luckily, local husband and wife beekeeping team Gareth and Louise Trehearn moved in with a temporary hive to rehouse the swarm in an operation that lasted two-and-half hours.

They believe the bees would have stayed here for a few days until a new nest site was chosen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.