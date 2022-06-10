Roxie Nafousi explains how manifesting works to shape your life

Self-development coach and manifesting expert Roxie Nafousi explains how manifesting works and how it can be used to help improve your work life, home life and relationships. Roxie explains to Olivia Petter how to think of the process, how to perform the act of manifesting and the best ways for it to be applied to your life.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.