Mark Ruffalo opens up about ‘crazy dream’ that led to brain tumour scare

Mark Ruffalo has opened up on experiencing a brain tumour scare at the age of 33.

The actor, now 56, explained that at the time his wife, Sunrise Coigney, was nine months pregnant with their eldest child.

He said that a “crazy dream” led to him visiting the doctor to get checked out, where a mass behind his left ear “the size of a golf ball” was discovered.

Because of Coigney’s pregnancy, Ruffalo ultimately waited until a week after their baby was born to break the news of his tumour to her.

While the tumour ended up being benign, Ruffalo says he became “completely deaf” in one ear.