Marks and Spencer release Christmas advert with UK star in huge role

Marks and Spencer has just dropped its 2025 Christmas advert, starring Dawn French as a fed-up commuter trying to make her way home before Christmas Day.

The 90-second spot features French, 68, and her fairy caricature, stuck in gridlocked traffic as they sing Chris Rea’s “Driving Home for Christmas”. Tired of the wait, the fairy turns an M&S food truck into a Christmas party.

Inside, an array of festive treats from the retailer await, and French, alongside other tired drivers, abandon their vehicles and step inside the lorry to enjoy the impromptu party.

In another car, celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, who has worked with M&S on their Christmas food selection this year, seems not as impressed. “The world’s gone mad”, he chuckles.