Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
02:16
Martin Lewis shares how households can get extra £150 a month to help with rising energy bills
Martin Lewis has explained how some households can get an extra £150 a month to help with rising energy bills.
The Money Saving Expert founder explained more about the Warm Home Discount scheme after the government announced today (25 February) it is extending to a further 2.7million people.
Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the financial guru said: “It is a £150 payment to households on low income.”
He added: “Currently you automatically get the warm home discount if you are on the guaranteed element of Pension Credit. You also can get it if you are on a low income or means tested benefits, such as Universal Credit.”
