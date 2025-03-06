Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to anyone who has booked a holiday abroad this year.

The financial guru has urged people to make sure they get travel insurance as soon as they book and not wait until the day before they travel.

“Travel insurance is not just to cover while you are away,” he warned during his Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (4 March).

“It is also important to cover you if something stops before you go.

“Get it as soon as you book. If you don’t have it and it’s already booked, do it now.”