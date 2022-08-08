Fans claim resurfaced clip from The Simpsons is prediction of monkeypox outbreak

A resurfaced clip from The Simpsons showing the characters fall ill after exposure to a monkey has seen fans make the claim that the show predicted monkeypox.

The long running comedy has been said to have predicted a range of historical events, including Donald Trump’s presidency, and 9/11.

Fans are now saying that the 1995 episode, Home Sweet Home-Diddly-Dum-Doodily, is proof of yet another hidden prophecy which has come true.

In the show, Bart gets lice after contact with the animal, while Milhouse complains of being ‘so cold’ with flu-like symptoms.

