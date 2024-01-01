Watch: Hundreds brave icy waters for New Year’s Day dip

While many people across the UK started 2024 nursing a hangover, or catching up on some well-needed sleep after a heavy night, these braved souls tackled icy waters and freezing temperatures for a New Year’s Day dip.

These were the scenes at the Gosport New Year’s Day Dip at The Solent at Stokes Bay in Hampshire on Monday 1 January.

Hundreds took part in the event to raise vital funds for the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service.

Congratulations to all who took part.