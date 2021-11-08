A runner proposed to his girlfriend during the returning New York marathon on Sunday.

Kristopher Glocksien, 28, popped the question to Wendy Macias, 29, between mile 17 and 18 of the run, near 86th Street and First Avenue.

His partner of four years can be seen in complete shock as he goes down on one knee, pulling an engagement ring from his bag.

She soon says yes and after a quick kiss and a hug, Glocksien runs off to finish the marathon.

