Watch as surfers ride huge waves during Cyclone Gabrielle winds

Incredible footage captures surfers riding huge waves in New Zealand, amid strong winds from Cyclone Gabrielle.

A video shared on social media shows the daredevils - surfing at a beach in Mount Maunganui - being cheered on from the shore as the massive wave towers over them.

Residents across the north of New Zealand are bracing for another rough night as Gabrielle lashes the country with more torrential rain and winds.

At least 46,000 homes have lost power in the storm, while hundreds of flights have been grounded.

