Why you should never eat lunch at your desk, according to experts

Many people with office-based jobs take their lunch breaks at their desk.

According to the ezCater 2023 Lunch Report surveying 5,000 workers in the US, almost 48 per cent of people skip a full lunch break at least once a week - but while they may think this means they get more done in the day, experts say there may be implications of not taking time away from your workload.

“In the long-term, not pausing to refuel leads to burnout, stress, and less mental clarity,” ezCater spokesperson Diane Swint told Fox News Digital.