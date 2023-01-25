Pete Davidson 'removes tattoos' dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has reportedly removed his tattoos dedicated to his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The comedian had an Aladdin-themed tattoo in tribute to when the pair first met on a Saturday Night Live sketch in which they played characters from the Disney film.

Davidson also had “KNSCP” inked, which was rumoured to be dedicated to Kardashian and her four children.

However during a recent trip to Hawaii, the artwork seemed to have been removed from his body.

