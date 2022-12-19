Dog rescued from car engine by off-duty police officers

Two off-duty police officers pulled a dog to safety after it became trapped inside the engine of a car.

The little dog, Pica, was rescued by the officers in Washington, DC, on Sunday, 18 December.

By the time animal rescue crews arrived at the scene, the pup was already out of the engine and wrapped up in a blanket.

Pica is healthy and friendly, according to FOX 5 DC, and is resting at the shelter.

