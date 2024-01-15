Police officer finishes food delivery after driver hospitalised in car accident

A police officer went the extra mile by finishing a food delivery after the driver was hospitalised in a car accident.

Footage from 15 December 2023 shows police on the scene of the crash, when Officer Anthony Johnson told fellow officers he was gonna complete the driver’s Doordash deliver.

“That’s customer service. That’s community policing,” Officer Johnson said.

The officer drove to the customer’s house, who was more concerned for the driver’s wellbeing than her food.

She made sure to get Officer’s Johnson’s name as she thanked him.