Prince Harry has claimed Camilla Parker-Bowles was “the villain” and the “third person” in Princess Diana and Charles’ marriage.

In his interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex described his stepmother - the now Queen Consort - as “dangerous”.

“She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image,” Harry said, confirming that both he and Prince William urged King Charles III not to marry her.

He added that connections Camilla made in the British press made her “dangerous”.

