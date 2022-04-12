Anne arrives in Papua New Guinea as part of Queen’s jubilee tour

The Princess Royal has arrived in Papua New Guinea to continue her southern hemisphere tour, marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, landed in Port Moresby on Monday (11 April) after a weekend of engagements in Australia.

During her time down under, Anne opened the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show on Saturday, which she first opened with her mother, brother and father in 1970.

Kicking off their tour of the Pacific island, the pair met with business leaders and politicians at a reception in Port Moresby.

