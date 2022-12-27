A huge python was caught after it was found curled up under a family’s living room floor in Indonesia.

The snake terrified locals in Kumai city, Central Kalimantan province, when it slithered into a home and took shelter beneath floorboards on 26 December.

Footage shows rescuers and brave neighbours tearing apart the tiles and wooden planks to pull out the python, which was hiding in the dark crevice.

With the hefty reptile draped on their shoulders, the group then marched outside to display the monstrous snake in front of shocked onlookers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.