Robot turns itself into liquid to escape cage by oozing through bars

A shape-shifting robot has demonstrated the ability to “liquify” itself to escape a cage in amazing footage shared by scientists.

The team behind the human-shaped design were inspired by the properties of sea cucumbers.

It is able to rapidly and reversibly shift between liquid and solid states and has been tested with an obstacle course.

In this video, the robot can be seen oozing through the grid before remoulding back into its original shape.

Dr Pan from The Chinese University of Hong Kong said the technology will be used to solve medical and engineering problems.

