Russian cargo ship Progress 88 launches to International Space Station

Russian cargo ship Progress 88 launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, 30 May.

The unpiloted Progress 88 spacecraft carried around three tonnes of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 71 crew aboard the ISS, Nasa said.

It was launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Progress 88 will have a two-day in-orbit journey to the station before automatically docking to the space-facing port of the orbiting laboratory’s Poisk module early on Saturday, 1 June.