Travis Kelce welcomes ‘unbelievable’ Swifties to Super Bowl

Travis Kelce has praised Taylor Swift's fans, who have brought more attention to the NFL in recent months.

The Kansas City Chiefs star welcomed Swifties to the sport ahead of the Super Bowl.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl’s "opening night" in Las Vegas, Kelce said his girlfriend had "brought a lot of new faces to the game, and it’s been fun to experience that."

Kelce described Swift's fans as "unbelievable."

"It’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties into Chiefs Kingdom," he added.