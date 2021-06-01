Incredible aerial footage shows adrenaline junkies taking a dip in London’s Sky Pool, which is believed to be the world’s first see-through pool built to “float” between two skyscrapers, on bank holiday Monday - the hottest day of the year so far.

The vertigo-inducing pool is suspended 35 metres in the air between two 10-story residential towers in the capital’s Nine Elms neighbourhood.

The transparent sides allow swimmers to enjoy views of Parliament, the Thames, the London Eye, as well as the ground beneath them.

The pool opened on May 19 to residents of the luxury Embassy Gardens apartments.