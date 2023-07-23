Plane full of Taylor Swift fans have sing-along on delayed flight

Taylor Swift fans had a singalong on a delayed flight, after an attendant noticed passengers wearing merch from her Eras Tour.

Staff told the group of “Swifties” to close the window shades and turn on their phone flashlights, before blasting “Love Story” through the intercom.

They were flying from Denver, Colorado, to Salt Lake City, Utah, after seeing Swift the night before.

According to Hannah Hazlett, 19, the plane was chock-a-block with fans from Utah as the artist did not have a show in Salt Lake City.

“I would say about 90 per cent [were singing], maybe even more,” Hazlett said.