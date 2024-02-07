Travis Kelce shares verdict on Taylor Swift’s Grammys outfit

Travis Kelce thinks Taylor Swift “killed it” with her Grammy Awards outfit.

The NFL star, who will be stepping out for the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night (11 February), said he was impressed with his girlfriend’s look.

“Oh, that was fresh, I liked it,” he told reporters at a press conference this week.

“It’s all about accessories when you go to an awards show like that. She killed it.”

At the Grammys, Swift wore a white floor-length dress, black opera gloves and a custom Lorraine Schwartz watch as a choker.