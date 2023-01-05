Taylor Swift’s cat, Olivia Benson, reportedly worth staggering $97m

Taylor Swift‘s pet cat, Olivia Benson, is worth a staggering $97 million, according to reports.

The Ultimate Pet Rich List has ranked the music icon’s Scottish Fold as the “third richest pet” in the world.

She earned her fortune starring alongside Swift in several music videos and also has her own merchandise line.

Olivia Benson is named after the Law & Order: SVU character portrayed by Mariska Hargitay.

The number one spot on the Pet Rich List is occupied by a German shepherd owned by the Gunther Corporation, worth $500m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.