Travis Kelce’s nickname for Taylor Swift revealed

Travis Kelce appeared to let his nickname for Taylor Swift slip during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

The Kansas City Chiefs star called his girlfriend “Tay” as he discussed becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards last weekend.

Brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, pointed out that Swift had liked an Instagram post from the Chiefs celebrating Travis’s new NFL record.

“Um, thanks Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting,” he responded, before being asked by his brother if Taylor has always “been a fan” of tight ends.

