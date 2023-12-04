Fearless motorcycle-riding three-year-old takes on dirt track

A fearless three-year-old was filmed riding on a motorcycle without any help as he took on a dirt track in the UK.

Footage shared by Ceejay Stott shows his young son sitting on a KTM 50 SX Mini riding away in the mud as his father looks on.

The bike has an adjustable seat to cater to different heights for children, and is hailed by the manufacturer as "the most advanced mini-crosser available" to "little racers."

"This is mad. Absolutely mental. He's going to cost me some money," Stott remarked.