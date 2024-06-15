Watch: King Charles and Queen Camilla take part in Trooping the Colour parade

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted supporters during the annual Trooping the Colour parade today (15 June), marking the monarch’s official birthday.

1,400 service people have turned out to mark the occasion, which also sees the Princess of Wales making her return to the public eye after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Her three children have also joined her.

King Charles wore the uniform of the Irish Guards, while Camilla opted for a white ensemble, complete with wide-brim hat, and Grenadier Guards military brooch.