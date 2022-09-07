Newsreader who had partial stroke on live TV says she ‘doesn’t know’ why it happened

A newsreader in Oklahoma who suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” during a live bulletin said her doctors “don’t know” why it happened.

Julie Chin was delivering the weekend news when the incident occurred, and she initially tried to power through.

Recalling the moment, Ms Chin said: “I could only see, like, half of the words on the prompter, and I thought ‘my contact is not in my eye right’ ... I thought, I can do this.”

While the anchor said they “didn’t find anything majorly scary,” the “bad news” is they don’t know the cause.

