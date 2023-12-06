Selfie-taking tourists capsize gondola in Venice canal

A group of tourists who were warned against taking selfies in a Venice gondola capsized the boat in the water.

The gondolier was attempting a difficult move under a bridge near St. Mark’s Square before he also fell into the murky canal.

Local media reported that the group was moving around and standing up in the gondola to take pictures when the incident happened, ignoring the requests of the gondolier to remain seated.

Footage posted to social media shows the tourists clinging to the side of the boat.