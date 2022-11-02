Toddler pretends to be hurt so elder sister comes to his rescue

A toddler put on an Oscar-worthy performance in order to get attention from his elder sister.

Clare Fisher’s young son pretended to fall on a climbing frame in Barry, Wales, so that his sister would come to his aid.

As he cries, his sibling rushes over and picks him up for a cuddle, just as he appeared to plan.

“Our son ‘fake fell’ on the climbing frame, so that his sister would give him lots of love and attention,” Fisher said.

“He’s such an attention seeker.”

