Wetherspoons founder and chairman Sir Tim Martin has pledged to freeze the price of Wetherspoons English breakfast amid rising food costs.

According to the Wetherspoons website, the current cost of its traditional English breakfast is £5.75. For that, a customer gets a fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans, two hash browns and a slice of toast.

Sir Tim appeared on LBC’s breakfast show on Friday (22 March) to discuss the rising price of food across the country.

Presenter Nick Ferrari asked: “What is the impact on the cost of your English breakfast? Are you going to be able to freeze the price of that?”

Sir Tim confirmed the price would not increase this year.