WhatsApp down: Users unable to send or receive messages

WhatsApp went down across the world in a major outage on Tuesday, 25 October, leaving users unable to send and receive messages.

Issues began to appear in the UK around 8am local time, with thousands reporting problems with sending messages, server connection, and the app on Downdetector.

The messaging platform is owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, but unlike other Meta services it does not have an official status page documenting issues.

