Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:46
Squirrels ‘dine’ at mini-pub in wildlife lover’s back garden
A wildlife-lover who is “nuts about squirrels” has made a tiny beer garden for his furry friends to enjoy in his back garden.
Sandor Nyul, 39, made little picnic tables, complete with umbrellas, for the local squirrels to “dine” at.
This video shows some of the animals snacking on some peanuts at their new local in Histon, Cambridgeshire.
He named his regulars Kormi, Kormika, Bolhas and Szurke - a mix of black and grey squirrels.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
02:05
Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:20
Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
02:11
Blinken meets with Netanyahu amid spike in Israeli-Palestinian tension
01:30
Covid-19 pandemic has entered a ‘transition point,’ WHO says
01:35
Health secretary says NHS being built ‘back to where we want it to be’
01:55
Fire Brigades Union warns government needs to ‘wake up’ before strike
02:05
Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023
00:59
Six Nations: England team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations opener
01:24
Welsh Rugby Union warns future of the sport is in danger
01:09
Premier League: All the transfer rumours as deadline day approaches
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
00:32
Molly-Mae Hague shares video of Tommy Fury cradling their newborn baby
01:02
Bond girl arrives to give evidence in legal battle over collapsed film
02:07
Moment shocked Love Island cast discover Ellie and Tom’s ‘secret’ kiss
00:35
Lisa Marie Presley lost ‘40-50lbs’ in weeks before death, report says
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08