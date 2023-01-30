Squirrels ‘dine’ at mini-pub in wildlife lover’s back garden

A wildlife-lover who is “nuts about squirrels” has made a tiny beer garden for his furry friends to enjoy in his back garden.

Sandor Nyul, 39, made little picnic tables, complete with umbrellas, for the local squirrels to “dine” at.

This video shows some of the animals snacking on some peanuts at their new local in Histon, Cambridgeshire.

He named his regulars Kormi, Kormika, Bolhas and Szurke - a mix of black and grey squirrels.

