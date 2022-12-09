Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.

In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.

Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.

From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.

