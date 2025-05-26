Independent TV
News
00:22
Moment truck ‘leaking propane gas’ explodes in residential neighbourhood
Home security camera captured the dramatic moment a truck exploded while driving through a residential neighbourhood in Addision, Illinois.
The explosion occurred Saturday morning (24 May), damaging four homes. Pieces of the truck can be heard hitting the ground in the dramatic video.
"Probably about a block, two-block long debris field of debris from the houses and the truck," Addison Fire Protection District Chief Brock Herion said.
The driver reportedly sustained only minor injuries.
Police believe a propane tank in the truck was leaking before it exploded and that the blast was “accidental.”
