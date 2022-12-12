Afghanistan: Explosions and gunfire erupts near hotel in Kabul

Gunfire and a series of explosions were heard at a hotel in Kabul on Monday after armed men began shooting at the building said to be popular with Chinese nationals.

At least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said, while two people were injured trying to escape by jumping from the balcony.

Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel in Afghanistan’s capital city, where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay, according to Reuters.

