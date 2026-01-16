AI-generated song banned from Swedish charts: ‘It’s deceiving’

A musician has reacted to a song streamed millions of times that has been banned from Sweden’s music charts for being created by Artificial Intelligence.

The song, ‘Jag vet, du är inte min’ has been streamed more than five million times and is currently top of the Spotify playlist of Sweden's most popular songs.

“The song is great, but unfortunately, it’s missing one of the most important ingredients, which is emotion,” guitarist Joe Matera told ABC News Australia on Friday (16 January).

Matera, who is also a well-known rock journalist, said while the song is “very good,” it is also “deceiving.”

“If it's using AI, let people know this was produced with AI,” he added.

It comes after an Ipsos survey last November found 97 per cent of people failed to distinguish AI-generated tracks.