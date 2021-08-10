An AI-powered recruitment tool is set to remove bias out of the job hiring process, a software creature has said.

Knac, created by Ariel Lopez, is recruiting software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to screen all job applications.

The app, which was founded in 2019, aims to help recruiters make unbiased decisions on their next hire while also providing feedback to the applicants.

Ariel was fuelled to create the app after witnessing a previous employer discarding the CVs of older-aged applicants.

The founder said companies have a better chance of increasing diversity of thought and people by using Knac.