A woman whose brother died in the Air India crash has revealed that her family received the remains of the wrong person.

Appearing on Newsnight on Wednesday (7 August), Arwen Greenlaw - sister of crash victim Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek who appeared on This Morning earlier this year - said that learning her brother’s remains had been mislabeled was the “equivalent of losing him twice”.

Her mother had described a “chaotic” repatriation process after flying to India and returning with what she though were her son's remains.

“To fly home in that solemn situation and I can't imagine what was going through her thoughts doing that so to come home and realise that’s not your son is really tough.” Arwen said.

After it was discovered the first crash victim returned to the UK was the “remains of two different people”, a coroner ordered the check of the remaining caskets, where it was found Fiongal's DNA was not present.