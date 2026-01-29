Video footage shows Alex Pretti appearing to kick an Immigration and Customs (ICE) vehicle 11 days before he was fatally shot in Minneapolis.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, can be seen kicking an SUV tail light before an agent gets out of the vehicle and tackles him to the ground on 13 January, footage published by the News Movement shows.

In the video, there appears to be a gun in his waistband. Pretti had a permit to carry a concealed handgun, state officials confirmed.

Steve Schleicher, an attorney for Pretti’s family, told The Independent: "A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing at the hands of ICE on Jan 24.”