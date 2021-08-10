Amazon will begin changing its complaint process for returns for US customers and will pay up to $1,000 for products sold by third-party merchants on its platform that are either dangerous or faulty.

The tech juggernaut announced that from September 1st the delivery company will now offer compensation for property damage or personal injury from third-party sellers with payments capped at $1000.

In a blog post Amazon explained: “If a seller does not respond to a claim, Amazon will step in to directly address the immediate customer concern, bear the cost ourselves, and separately pursue the seller”.