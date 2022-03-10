Amazon launches scheme to fund employees’ education as it announces stock split

Amazon has announced it will be partnering with two universities to fund its employees’ education.

The incredible new scheme hopes to beat the ‘great resignation’ by providing an incredible incentive for those working at Amazon in the States.

The international tech company has partnered with Eastern Michigan University and Henry Ford College in Detroit, and will pick up the bill for those who choose to enrol.

It comes as Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split, making it much cheaper to invest.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.