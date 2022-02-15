An air traffic control call has been released of an American Airlines pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.

The unruly man was later restrained by fellow passengers and subdued by a crew member using a coffee pot before being taken off the plane in Kansas City, where it made an emergency landing.

"He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the calm pilot says during the call.

“We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”

The flight from Los Angeles was supposed to land in Washington DC.

