Secretary of State Antony Blinken dodged questions and provided little information on State Department efforts to evacuate stranded Americans and Afghans out of the Taliban-ruled country during a lacklustre press conference.

As he left, a reporter asked: "So just to clarify no American made it out? Is that what you're answering?"

Without looking up, Blinken gathered his belongings and marched away from the podium.

Hours after the US military left Kabul on August 30 Blinken admitted that between 100 and 200 US citizens who wanted to leave Kabul were left behind when the last C-17 jet left Hamid Karzai International Airpo