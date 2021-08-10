Artificial intelligence could be used to diagnose dementia years before symptoms have even developed.

Currently, it can take several scans and tests to diagnose the conditions.

AI, however, can identify patterns in brain scans that cannot be seen by expert neurologists.

The system compares brain scans of people who suspect they might have dementia ​with those previously diagnosed with it.

In pre-clinical tests, the algorithm was shown to diagnose dementia years before symptoms developed, even when there were no obvious signs of brain damage.

It may also predict whether the condition will remain stable for years, or if it requires immediate treatment.